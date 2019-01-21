Flying Eagles coach Paul Aigbogun has submitted his final list of 21 players for the 2019 U20 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Niger Republic.

“The list has been submitted and will be sent to Caf ahead of Tuesday’s deadline for the submission of final squads. Our delegation is departing Nigeria for Niger Republic on Tuesday next week,” the team’s administrator, Aliyu Ibrahim Lawal, told thenff.com.

The seven-time African champions are in Group B alongside Niger Republic, South Africa and Burundi.

Their opening match against the Junior Itamba of Burundi, scheduled for Saturday, 2 February, at the Stade General Seyni Kountche, will kick off at 7.30pm (Nigerian time).

Hosts Niger Republic and South Africa’s Amajita will kick off the eight-team tournament at the same venue from 4.30pm.

Nigeria will next battle the Amajita on Tuesday, 5th February, before facing the host nation on Friday, 8th February.

In Group B, Senegal, Burkina Faso, Mali and Ghana will battle for two semi-final slots.

The four semifinalists, two from each group, will represent Africa at the Fifa U20 World Cup, to take place from May 23 to June 15, in Poland.

Concise News understands that the team have put behind the disappointment of the cancellation of the friendly with Saudi Arabia’s U20 squad.

It was learned that the organisers have promised to secure the friendly after the Afcon youth tournament.

The Nigerians had been scheduled to battle the Asian side on Tuesday, January 22, in Jeddah.