Falz Packages Total Album Song Into A 'Curriculum' (Video)

Folarin Falana, popularly known as “Falz” has released an eight minutes short film, “curriculum” for his recently released album “Moral Instruction”

From “Brother’s Keeper” to “E Don Finish”, all the songs on the Nigerian actor/artiste’s “Moral Instruction” album are featured as the soundtrack of the short film, portraying the society in a school setting.

“The Curriculum” is directed by Iyobosa Geezy Rehoboth, a music video director better known as Prodigeezy.

According to Prodigeezy, it is an experimental short-film exploring the themes of the album in abstract interpretations.

The ambitious short film stars Falz, Yung Willis, Kunle Oshodi-Glover Jr and Gbolahan Olatunde, popularly known as Bolly Lomo.

Other actors featured are Olumide Oworu, Nancy Isime and Nkem Marchie while Jemima Osunde made a cameo appearance.