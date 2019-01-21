Gonzalo Higuain’s January transfer to Premier League side Chelsea is likely to materialise as Gennaro Gattuso has dropped him from the AC Milan squad to face Genoa on Monday.

The 31-year-old striker was left out of the San Siro club’s Supercoppa Italiana defeat to Juventus in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

Concise News understands that Higuain wants to rejoin his former head coach at Napoli, Maurizio Sarri, who took charge of Chelsea at the start of the current campaign.

It was learned that the Argentine has agreed to move to Stamford Bridge until the end of the season, when Chelsea will then have the option to buy him.

According to Sky Sports, any deal for Higuain would see Alvaro Morata leave the Blues.

It was learned that Morata, who was left out of Chelsea’s team that lost 2-0 at Arsenal on Saturday is close to sealing his move to Atletico Madrid.

Gattuso said: “I accept his decision. Surely he could have done more and maybe we could have helped him fit in better.

“I want to be honest with you all. We had a poor training session today due to all these rumours. We spoke after the training session and I did not consider him ready for this game.”

The Milan giants, who are sixth in Serie A, face Genoa on Monday.