EPL: Huddersfield Name Jan Siewert As New Head Coach

Huddersfield have announced the appointment of Jan Siewert as their new head coach on a two-and-a-half-year contract until 2021.

The 36-year-old German leaves Borussia Dortmund II to replace David Wagner, who departed the Terriers last week.

Huddersfield chairman Dean Hoyle said he had identified potential successors to Wagner while he was still at the club, in case he moved to a bigger team.

Hoyle revealed Siewert was pinpointed over two years ago while working with German side Bochum, and that Huddersfield have kept in touch with him ever since.

Hoyle explained: “When David let us know he intended to step aside at the end of the season, we quickly moved to meet Jan; his name was still at the top of our list of possible successors.

“There was an immediate connection; you could see why he was so highly thought of. He is articulate, passionate and he has a huge ambition to be a success.

“Many of his core philosophies and beliefs about how he wants his teams to play match our own. He likes high effort, high intensity, high pressing football that is good to watch.

“However, he also made it very clear that he has his own beliefs and level of detail that will be a change for this club. That’s exactly what I wanted to hear; that Jan feels he can build on what has been achieved here and add to it.

“Importantly, Jan also has a proven track record in working with and developing young, talented players through his work with Germany’s younger age groups.

“Everyone knows our preference is to recruit and develop young, hungry players and, again, this fits with Jan’s beliefs perfectly.

“In the short term, we will continue to fight as hard as possible against relegation from the Premier League. We’re not giving up on that.

“We will also plan for the medium and long term, whatever the outcome. Jan is committed to us and is excited to take on the challenges we have ahead, whatever they look like.”

Siewert leaves Borussia Dortmund II fourth in the Regionalliga West – the fourth tier of German football.

Huddersfield are currently bottom of the Premier League, and lie ten points from safety after winning just two of their 23 matches this season.