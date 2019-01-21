EPL: David Luiz Reveals Why Arsenal Bashed Chelsea

Chelsea defender, David Luiz, has said the team lost 2-0 to Arsenal in a Premier League game due to their inability to convert their chances.

Arsenal grabbed all three points on the plate in the league clash on Saturday at the Emirates Stadium with goals from Alexandre Lacazette and Laurent Koscielny

The win took Unai Emery’s men three points behind the Blues who are fourth on the Premier League table.

While reacting to the game, Luiz said: “The first 25 minutes we did not perform well, after that to control a team like Arsenal here with possession is never easy, especially in the second half we did that.

“But then after that possession and being more dangerous is two different things, so I think we had the possession but we still have to be more dangerous.”

He added: “When I say that I am not talking about the strikers, I am talking about the whole team.

“The offensive phase starts with goalkeeper (Kepa Arrizabalaga), and then with us the defenders, with everybody are to blame.”

The Blues will take on Bournemouth on Wednesday in their next Premier League tie.