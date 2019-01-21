CUPP Says Atiku Will Crack Buhari Like Cracker Biscuits At Polling Booths

Opposition political parties under the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) on Monday said the statement credited to the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, that they are arming bandits with the aim of disrupting forthcoming election as a sign of “defeat phobia.”

The national spokesperson of the CUPP, Imo Ugochinyere, said this at a press conference in Abuja, alleging that the plan was for the government to frame up opposition leaders and arrest them ahead of the elections.

Describing the allegation as outrageous and laughable, he said opposition parties did not and would not support bandits to disrupt election that they would win. “Atiku will crack Buhari like cracker biscuits at polling booths,” he said.

Ugochinyere recalled that the same minister had claimed that the government would probe Atiku in relation to the collapse of Bank PHB while the presidential candidate was in the United States.

“Atiku has since returned to Nigeria, have they filed charges against him since he returned?” he asked.

Ugochinyere said Mohammed’s latest outburst was meant to divert attention from the letter written by former President Olusegun Obasanjo.