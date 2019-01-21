Buhari Recalls What Idiagbon Did For Him In 1985

President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed what his former deputy, Tunde Idiagbon, was very loyal to him when he was overthrown in 1985.

A statement by Femi Adesina, Buhari’s media aide, noted that his principal said this on Sunday.

It was when Buhari received a former staff that worked with him while he a military Head of State from January 1984 to August 1985.

Buhari said Idiagbon who was with him in Saudi Arabia, insisted on coming back to Nigeria, noting that “if they kill him, let them kill me also.”

The president described the act as an “uncommon loyalty and courage.”

“He was in Saudi Arabia, performing the Hajj when we were removed. The Saudi king said the coup was not just against us, but also against him since Idiagbon was praying with him,” the statement said.

“He asked him to send for his family to join him in Saudi until it was clear where I was. Idiagbon said no, I want to go back, Your Majesty. If they kill him, let them kill me also.

“He joined the next flight and came back. I think there’s no way you can describe such loyalty, such courage. May his soul rest in perfect peace.”