Buhari Orders Prosecution Of Babachir Lawal, Ayo Oke

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the prosecution of former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Babachir Lawal and the former Director-General of the Nigeria Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb. Ayo Oke, for fraud.

Osinbajo disclosed this at a dialogue with Lagos Christian Youths at the Podium Events Centre, Ikeja, Lagos on Sunday.

The vice-president, while answering questions on the dismissed SGF and NIA Boss, assured the audience that the President Buhari administration would not share public funds to friends and families.

Osinbajo said: “I think the first thing for us is that the report was acted upon; the former SGF was dismissed.

“Secondly, the president has directed that the SGF and former DG of NIA should be prosecuted.

“So, we are expecting that prosecution will take place. The next of course is that criminal allegations will be filed against them and the prosecution process will be completed.”

He said President Buhari deserved to be re-elected because of the way he had been able to address grand corruption, which was the main problem that led to the destruction of the nation’s economy.

“Corruption has had detrimental effects on Nigeria’s economy. This country was subjected to corruption for many years. Grand corruption perpetuated by previous governments is responsible for the state of the economy.

“Many of the projects in the country initiated by the previous government are not completed because of corruption. Grand corruption makes people start projects and never complete them.

“Grand corruption is when the head of government takes money from the treasury and shares it to the people.

“You will never find people stealing from the public treasury under this administration.

“The same individuals who robbed this country are saying they want to come back and fix the problems.

“We should ask them what they are going to do about grand corruption? How are you sure they are not going to enrich their friends with public funds,” Osinbajo said.