The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has said it will use “civil disobedience” as part of its “lethal weapons” to boycott the 2019 elections.

Concise News understands that the leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, had restated the group’s resolve to boycott the 2019 elections.

In a broadcast on Saturday, Kanu said IPOB will also mobilise votes against some governors in the Southeast.

And in a statement by IPOB on Monday, it said it will work with religious leaders to ensure a total boycott of the general elections which it described as a “revolution.”

“It is important we notify our people mostly politicians, clergymen and women including pastors who strongly believe in rebuilding one Nigeria to retrace their steps because Nigeria Government and it’s leadership has been hijacked by Fulani people,” the statement added.

It said: “Our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu during his weekly radio Biafra broadcast from the holy land of Israel on Saturday evening reaffirmed strongly to the people and gullible Nigerians who still doubt our stand towards boycotting the forthcoming presidential election next month.

“It is crystal clear that one of our major lethal weapons to achieve this present Biafra demand is civil disobedience, therefore we urge Biafrans, both home and abroad to advise and caution their families not to vote and totally boycott this coming election no matter the level of promises and inducement politicians of this days might have given them.

“In few days to come IPOB high command will release a blueprint and how this election boycott will be achieved and it’s benefit to Biafrans, IPOB will evoke high level of civil disobedience next month to make it effective so as Biafrans will realize how much determined we are.”

According to the statement, governors “Okezie Ikpeazu and David Umahi who unbeknown to most people have donated a portion of our sacred land of Biafra to Miyetti Allah cannot support Operation Python Dance and expect the people not to revolt accordingly.

“IPOB is at the front of this coming revolution next month.”

Nnamdi Kanu is leading the movement for an independent state of Biafra and has insisted that the only condition for elections in the Southeast is for the Federal Government to organize a referendum.