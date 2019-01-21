The outlawed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) now have the backing of two Biafra groups to boycott the 2019 general elections in the country.

Concise News understands that the leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, had, on several occasions, reiterated that the group and its members will not take part in the 2019 elections.

According to Kanu, members of the group will only vote in the elections if the Federal Government organizes a referendum for the Igbos.

Kanu has now gotten two more groups’ support, the Biafra Government in Exile (BGIE) and the Biafra Shadow Government (BSG) on the boycott of the 2019 elections.

According to a statement by both groups in Enugu on Sunday, “No government of Nigeria or administration of any arm of Nigeria’s government within Nigeria’s current geopolitical space supports Biafra in any form or configuration, beginning in 1966.”

“If we vote, we are supporting our own perpetual slavery by endorsing and consenting to our own eternal enslavement: we are helping kill your own souls.

“If we don’t vote, we are exercising the only freedom we have in this matter, which is to say, no, to unconscionable subjugation.

“We are in effect saying ‘I know you will kill us, and we do not have the power to stop you at this time, but we will never submit to you and make it easier by offering you our unprotected neck.’

“Finally, whether Biafrans vote or not, the status quo will remain the same, hence our position to encourage Biafrans to boycott the exercise and focus on gaining their freedom and extricating themselves from Nigeria.”

However, the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), said it is against the stance of the two pro-Biafra groups.

“We said that any group who feels that they want to boycott the elections is free to do so but we are advising people to go and vote because whether they vote or not, the elections will hold,” MASSOB’s spokesman, Samuel Edeson, told Daily Trust.

“So the boycott will not change anything. If they fail to vote for their representatives, the federal government will impose an administrative measure on them.”

According to Edeson, “We as MASSOB, we are not going to ask anybody to boycott or to vote in the elections.

“MASSOB may decide to vote or not to vote; but we are not asking people to boycott the elections. We are still consulting as at now.”