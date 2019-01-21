Arsenal's Head Of Recruitment Mislintat Leaves Club

Sven Mislintat will leave his role as head of recruitment at Arsenal on February 8, less than 14 months after his appointment, the London club has confirmed.

There had been widespread speculation that Mislintat was set to leave after deciding his future lay away from the Emirates Stadium.

The German was appointed by Arsenal in November 2017 after 10 years of scouting for Borussia Dortmund.

Arsenal released a brief statement which read: “Sven Mislintat will be leaving us on February 8, 2019

“Sven has been with us since December 1, 2017 and has done a truly outstanding job in helping us recruit players who are making a big impact now and will do so even more in the future.

“We wish him every success for the future and thank him for his extremely hard work on behalf of Arsenal.

Mislintat added: “It’s been an amazing experience to work at a great club like Arsenal in what has been a big time of change. I am excited about what the future holds for the club and am looking forward to new challenges for myself.”

The 46-year-old German is credited in having a part in the club’s signing of Aubameyang, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

According to Sky Sports News, former Arsenal midfielder Edu is in line for the job as technical director at the Emirates.

Edu made 127 appearances for Arsenal between 2001 and 2005 before leaving to join Valencia.

The 40-year-old, who was capped 15 times by Brazil, took over as Corinthians’ director of football in 2011.

He has since become the technical director for the Brazilian national team.