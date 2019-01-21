50 PDP Members Decamp To APC In Niger

Executive Governor of Niger state, Abubakar Bello on Monday received 50 supporters of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who defected to the All Progressives Congress.

Concise News gathered that the defectors were presented to the governor by Alhaji Jibrin Imam, the state’s Chairman of APC during the kick-off of the campaign for the forthcoming general elections at Aliyu Ndayako Memorial Stadium, Bida.

The defectors were coordinators of Alliance for Nasko from the 25 local government areas of the state and other members of the PDP.

In his speech, the governor appealed to the electorate to vote for APC candidates at all levels in the general elections.

“This water project started during the administration of Late Abdulkadir Kure and was abandoned after he left government, but because governance is a continuum we took over the project.

“Right now, people in Bida town have started enjoying water after 20 years of not having water, we are now working to get alternative power source with a standby generator,” he said.

Bello noted that the project once completed would supply water to the entire Bida town on a 24-hour basis.

He mentioned other on-going projects such as accreditation of School of Nursing Bida, renovation of schools and General Hospital as well as the construction of Bage Dukuza dual carriage and Darachita road.