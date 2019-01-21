presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has said he will provide free education across all levels if elected.

Sowore said this in a statement on Monday where he added that he will also pay students of tertiary institutions N100, 000 every session.

According to the Publisher of Sahara Reporters, “the current system isn’t only designed to produce mass of unemployable graduates, it is also structured to keep and send millions of children with poor background out of school.”

The statement read: “Right from the military regime and down to the draconic civilian dictatorship which was albeit misnamed democracy, we have always been victims of government policies targeted at creating an army of extremely poor and uneducated population.

“It is no wonder Nigeria is at present the poverty capital of the world despite its enormous human and natural resources.

“Without regard for the slightest economic caution, all the economic facets and sectors haven’t only fallen prey to indignation and deprivations, but they have also been consciously designed and rigged against the poor.”

It added that “One of the major economic gang-up against the poor people is the several and wicked attempt by government at all levels to price education out of the reach of the poor through education underfunding, unaffordable fees, arbitrary fee increments as well as animalistic living and learning conditions.

It said, “Contrary to the madness of the PDP and APC, our party, the African Action Congress (AAC) and its Presidential Candidate, Omoyele Sowore, would ensure education is free from primary down to the tertiary level.”

In addition, it noted that “Sowore and the African Action Congress would pay N100,000 per session to students of tertiary institutions as study allowance.

“This will ensure our students do not study under empty stomachs and are also able to meet up with basic financial and academic needs.”