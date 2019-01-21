2019 Elections: Nigerians Will Resist Buhari's Rigging Plot - Pandef

Nigerians will resist any attempt by the President Muhammadu Buhari government to rig the 2019 elections, according to Pan Niger Delta Development Forum (Pandef).

Pandef made the statement in a reaction to the alarm raised by former President Olusegun Obasanjo that the Buhari government wants to rig the polls.

“The truth of the matter is that the country is more aware now that it is a question of rigging of elections, which former president and statesman, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has drawn the attention of the world to,” the Pandef National Secretary, Alfred Mulade told Vanguard.

“Pandef is saying that if there is any form of rigging, the people will resist it because Nigerians are tired of the present regime.

“The issue of rigging is a matter everybody should put his eyes on and ensure that it does not repeat itself like what happened in Osun State during the gubernatorial election where there ought to have been a clear winner, but the course of victory was reordered to suit the ruling party.”

Concise News had on Sunday reported that Obasanjo, in a 16-page letter, also accused Buhari of returning the country to the days of military dictatorship.

According to Obasanjo, “today, another Abacha Era is here. The security institutions are being misused to fight all critics and opponents of Buhari and to derail our fledgling democracy.

“EFCC, Police, and Code of Conduct Tribunal are also being equally misused to deal with those Buhari sees as enemies for criticising him or as those who may not do his bidding in manipulating to election results.”

Obasanjo added that “Criticism, choice and being different are [an] inherent trademark of democracy.

“If democracy is derailed or aborted, anarchy and authoritarianism will automatically follow.”

He added: “Today, as in the day of Abacha, Nigerians must rise up and do what they did in the time of Abacha. Churches and Mosques prayed.

“International community stood by us Nigerians. I was a beneficiary and my life was saved.

“Well-meaning Nigerians took appropriate actions and made sacrifices, some supreme, some less than supreme but God had the final say and He took the ultimate action.”