Power, Works and Housing Minister, Babatunde Fashola, has urged voters to take bribes if given by politicians as the 2019 elections inch closer.

Fashola gave the advice on Sunday in Lagos during his neighborhood consultations/campaign for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

According to him, the money these politicians will offer to them were siphoned from the country’s pulse.

The former Lagos State governor, however, urged them to still vote for their conscience after taking the bribes.

He said: “they [some politicians} would want to bribe you. If they bring the money, collect it because it is your money that they stashed away, but, don’t sell your conscience.

“You must make a sensible choice in the interest of yourselves and your children.”

He listed Buhari’s achievements to include intervention “in the metering gaps, people were licensed as Gencos and Discos.

“Discos have the contract to supply meters and we hear the concerns of citizens now saying that they want meters because their bills are going up.

“So the President and the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved the proposal for us supported by the law, the Electric Power Sector Reform, with that, we can license new operators within a licensed area.

“So this time, we are going to create new businesses for meter suppliers under a Meter Asset Provider (MAP) scheme. That policy has been approved.”

He added that the “Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has made the regulations around which it will work; 108 companies, small businesses that will also create employments because those companies are now going to be the suppliers of meters.

“They are going to employ people to install the meters, they are going to buy meters, they are going to make meters.’’