2019 Elections: Abiola’s Descends On Obasanjo, Reveals Why

Jamiu Abiola, a son to the late Moshood Abiola, has bashed a former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, for not honouring his father.

According to Jamiu, Obasanjo did not honour his father while he was the country’s leader even though he was “benefiting from his father’s blood.”

He spoke in Abuja on Sunday at a programme with the theme: “Testimonies of Change” which was meant to show the achievements of the President Muhammadu Buhari government.

According to Abiola, his family went through emotional torture for decades after his father was denied his mandate on June 12, 1993.

He noted that Obasanjo benefited from his father’s democratic struggles when he was elected as the country’s Executive President in 1999.

“What President Buhari has done, despite not being a Yoruba man, has ended the emotional and psychological trauma my family has gone through all these years,” he said.

Abiola was the acclaimed winner of June 12, 1993, presidential poll which was annulled by the then leader of Nigeria’s military junta, Ibrahim Babangida.

Last year, Buhari had, in honour of Abiola, declared the day as the country’s Democracy Day.