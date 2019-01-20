You're Not Missing, Daddy Freeze Tells Falz Over Singer's Absence From Church

Nigerian media personality, Daddy Freeze, has said that singer, Falz, is not missing much for not attending church, Concise News understands.

Falz who recently released “Moral Instruction,” had his mother complaining that his son no longer goes to church.

However, Freeze admitted that even though Falz’s mother has a genuine case, his son can get all he needs from studying the bible instead of going to church.

In a post on Instagram, Freeze wrote: “Although, like the good mother she is, she has every right to be bothered about her child’s spiritual life and growth, I’m not sure he misses much by not attending church, as most churches in Nigeria got Christianity up to 99% wrong.

“Mummy, I can tell you this as a biblical scholar and teacher of the scriptures. What many people practice in Nigeria as Christianity today, is anything ranging from mild syncretism to downright satanism.”

He added that: “In my humble opinion, what can @falzthebahdguy possibly learn from the likes of Paul Enenche who put a copyright claim on a recording of insults, curses and profanity?

“Falz, the best way to become a true christian is by studying the scriptures by yourself and following the examples of Christ, the disciples and the early church, something most churches today are almost completely bereft of.

“By the way bro, your mum loves you and wants the best for you. “