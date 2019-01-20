The Peoples Democratic Party has applauded former president Olusegun Obasanjo, saying that the concerns raised have vindicated its stand.

Recall the by ex-President said President Muhammadu Buhari will use apparatus of the state to subjugate Nigerians in the 2019 general elections.

PDP through its official handle, said, “It will undermine the democratic system, subvert the electoral process and perpetuate himself in office,” PDP said in a series of tweets on ihaveverified Twitter handle @OfficialPDPNig.

“Obasanjo’s submission has also reinforced our position that Buhari and his party, APC, having realised that there is no way he can win in a free and fair election, is now besieging all democratic institutions, including the Judiciary, the Legislature, and INEC

“The whole world can see how President Buhari and APC’s desperation for power is putting the lives of over 200 million Nigerian citizens at great risk, as their actions stoke violence and push our dear nation to the precipice.

“President Obasanjo’s concern is, therefore, a clarion call to all compatriots, irrespective of ethnic, religious and political affiliations to rise in defence of our democracy,”