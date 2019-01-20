Sex Scandal Pastor Releases Shocking Prophecies On 2019 Election

General Overseer of Zionwealth Of Life Assembly (ZOLA), Apostle Chris Omatsola, who was embroiled in a sex scandal, has given shocking prophesies and predictions on Nigeria and 2019 elections.

The pastor who made headlines months ago after his sex tape with his former lover identified as Princess Tamaratokoni Okpewho has called on Atiku Abubakar, Nyesom Wike, Dino Melaye, instructing them on what God told him.

He said, “I see serious blood share in River. Governor Wike Victory is of the Lord, but God said he should do more to stop the blood bath in River State, because 2019 is Horrible.

“Atiku Abubakar is my friend but his destiny pair with Peter Obi is not from God and very unfavorable, nothing will come out of his political partnership with Peter Obi. It might look fantastic but not of the Lord. Atiku may lead Nigeria but definitely not with Peter Obi, wrong destiny pair.

“Senator Dino Melaye should be prayerful, the root of what he is going through is not just political. It has to do with the Melaye foundation, his foundational powers are fighting hard against him, because he is going against the convenant in the Family. He needs prayer. His problem is not Buhari, Jonathan or whoever. His problem is foundational forces. There are things I may not say in public. The Melaye’s do not rise above a certain level before they fall down. He needs help.

“Governor Nasir El Rufai should not weep again over a child lost in 2019. I see the strange hand of death in the family, Please Pray against that.

“God said Governor Rochas Okorocha should calm down and let the will of God be done in Imo State, God said he should be Grateful for how far he has brought him and made his dreams come through. God said his health will not disappoint him, i see an evil hand against his health and other things I would not want to say in public. Please Grateful and Pray such.

“President Mohammedu Buhari is God’s mandate for 2019. God said he is giving President Buhari another opportunity to make History. Here is his opportunity to leave a lagacy as he has always desired in his heart that Nigerian will never forget him. APC should be care of major breakout after 2019 elections. I see the hand if divisions amidst Victory. Please take note. I see surprise Victory for APC. APC winning more states and spreading more in 2019. Adams Oshiomole leadership in APC will benefit the party spiritually and otherwise.”