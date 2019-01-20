The Head Pastor of Dunamis Ministries, Paul Enenche, has reported Nigerian media personality, Daddy Freeze, to Youtube over copyright claims.

Daddy Freeze revealed this on Saturday where he noted that Enenche reported one of his videos on the platform as violating copyright laws.

In a post on Instagram, Freeze berated the clergyman for adopting “carnal” means to fight him.

“Scroll left to see the ‘content’ Paul Enenche issued a copyright claim for and how I used it,” Freeze wrote.

“Your pastors are using carnal ways to handle spiritual matters, what happens to leaving me for God to judge🤣

“If we remember clearly, I offered him 1 million Naira if he could use the scriptures to defend why Nigeria, the poverty capital of the world (according to worldpoverty.io, CNN, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation etc), needed a 100,000 capacity church building.”

He added that “Instead of him to respond with scriptures, he responded with a copyright claim.

“Maybe he didn’t realize that YouTube would mention his name in the take down issue. Claim on what if I may ask? A video that reeks profanity?

“Are curses really the ‘intellectual property’ of a Pentecostal pastor who claims to be Christlike?🙄

“His so called ‘content’ is a nothing but a one minute recording of profanities and slurs flung at his critics for daring to question his doctrines and motives.

“He can be heard undeniably insulting and cursing them; saying they would have heart attacks, further laying hexes on them saying they would amount to nothing, while calling them devils.

“This in itself, in my humble opinion, should flout the YouTube community guidelines if keen attention is paid to the sheer profanity in the said video.”

According to him, “I don’t see his action as making a claim to protect his copyright material, rather I see it as a ploy by him to silence whosoever has contrasting views to his insults, because it beats my imagination, why someone who declares himself a pastor would put a copyright claim on a recording of curses.

“How can you copyright biblical teachings when the Bible says:

◄ Matthew 10:8 ►

“Freely you have received; freely give. This teaching has nothing to do with Christ or the scriptures, just VILE PROFANITY! Addressing this properly in a live video today at 4pm.”