A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has published another part of the audio tape where Transportation Minister Rotimi Amaechi claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari does not read.

This is the sixth part of the tapes which the Delta-born Omokri tagged #AmaechiTapes which was shared on his Twitter handle on Sunday.

Concise News understands that the sixth part of the audio, Amaechi allegedly claimed that a former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, is a criminal.

He also noted that Obasanjo, however, is a very patriotic Nigerian.

In the fifth part of the tapes, Amaechi allegedly said that when the Federal Government wants to give scholarships, it considers the interest of the ministers’ first.

In the first part of the audio, Amaechi had allegedly said: “This country can never change, I swear.

“The only way this country can change is if everybody is killed. This country is going nowhere, I swear.

“Even if you divide the country into 10, it will still not change. I’m not joking o. When Magnus (Abe) was my SSG, I told him that this country is hopeless and helpless.

“He said ‘Oga, stop it now. Coming from a governor, don’t be saying that. But two months in Abuja, Magnus said this country is hopeless and helpless.

“I said ‘why?’ He said, you are right, the only thing they do in Abuja is share money, they don’t work.”

In the second tape, Amaechi was recorded to have said: “The president does not listen to anybody.

“He doesn’t care. You can write what you want to write. The president doesn’t care. Does he read? He will read, he will laugh. He will say ‘come, come and see, they are abusing me here’.

“In fact, there was one case of somebody in Onitsha, a trader in Onitsha who couldn’t sell his goats during Sallah.

“And I was with Oga on the plane and the man was busy abusing Buhari. He said, ‘Amaechi, come, what is my business with Onitsha goat seller?’”

Amaechi, who is the DG of Buhari Campaign Organisation for the 2019 election, had since described the tapes as doctored recording before this latest one published by Reno Omokri on Sunday.

“BOMBSHELL: LISTEN and SHARE Part 6 of #AmaechiTapes, Rotimi @ChibuikeAmaechi calls Obasanjo a CRIMINAL!” Omokri tweeted.

“You heard me right! He also praised Obj’s patriotism and casts doubt on @MBuhari’s NATIONALITY and PATRIOTISM. LISTEN, COMMENT & RETWEET. @toluogunlesi is this also ‘doctored’?”