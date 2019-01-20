NRC Reveals Why Ashade Level Crossing Remains Shut

The Nigerian Railway Corporation, NRC, has disclosed its collaboration with the Lagos State Government to reopen Ashade level crossing which was closed to motorists after the recent train derailment.

The Railway District Manager, Lagos State, Jerry Oche, on Sunday, said that the corporation was guarding against future derailment by calling on the state government to raise the road level to meet the rail track.

He said, “A level ossing is made up of two components — the track and the road. We have done the track component.

“The road component of the level crossing is not for us, it is for Lagos State.

“Here is a good news because of our very good relationship with the Lagos State Government, we have been discussing with them.

“What makes Ashade level crossing unique is the fact that the track is higher than the road. As the vehicles come in, it is like climbing a mountain with the track as the peak.

“What we agree with the Lagos State Government is that instead of having this mountain and a peak; fill the size of the roads, reduce the slope and this the government has accepted to do.

“The reason it has not been open is that we are dealing with the issue and discussing with the government.

“They have agreed to do that. The only thing we will be doing as NRC is to supervise to ensure that we get equal level.

“The Lagos State Government is handling this. I have been in discussion with the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Transport. That is why that road has not been opened and it is not because of our own track aspect.’’