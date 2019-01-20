Nigerians have condemned the absence of the presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress, President Muhammadu Buhari and the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar at the presidential debate.

The debate organised by the Nigeria Elections Debate Group and the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria was held at the Congress Hall of the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, on Saturday.

Present at the debate were the presidential candidates of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria, Oby Ezekwesili; Alliance for New Nigeria, Fela Durotoye; and Young Progressives Party, Kingsley Moghalu.

Explaining the reason for not participating in the debate, Atiku blamed the absence of Buhari, saying it was unfair to attack a man, who was not present to defend himself.

Nigerians took to Twitter to blast the former vice-president’s decision to walk out on the debate as well as Buhari’s absence.

Most Twitter users blasted the duo for disrespecting the electorate, while some believed that Atiku could have taken advantage of Buhari’s absence to shine at the debate.

See reactions below:

You chickened out and have confirmed once and for all you are the same with Buhari. #BuTiku

You follow his lead and we are done with that type of leadership. #GoHome#2019Debate #Presidentialdebate2019 https://t.co/6urXrEvQ0J — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) January 19, 2019

The presidential candidates of the two largest parties in Nigeria don’t give a damn about Nigerian citizens. They just want power without explaining why they want it or what they will do with it. Disgraceful. https://t.co/EK4Qd5dDMn — Dr. Dípò | The Career🔌 (@OgbeniDipo) January 19, 2019

But what if the incumbent had already spent 8 years and was no longer qualified to run? Would a debate then be unnecessary or useless? Debates are for candidates to present themselves to the electorate, Sir! #2019Debate — Remi Sonaiya (@oluremisonaiya) January 19, 2019

This would have been a good opportunity for you to really let us Nigerians know what you are bringing to the table https://t.co/doa1mqzUl4 — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) January 19, 2019

Atiku decided not to appear perhaps because Buhari didn't turn up. The both of them don't respect Nigerians and Nigerian voters. This debate is very IMPORTANT. This is disgraceful and very bad. You are asking to lead us. Speak to the people!! #2019Debate — Dr. Dípò | The Career🔌 (@OgbeniDipo) January 19, 2019

For Pres. @MBuhari, he doesn’t have to debate, his achievements for 3.5 years will do the talk for him. In SW; Lag-Ibadan Rail, Lag-Abeokuta road, in SS & SE; Maritime University and 2nd Niger Bridge, in NE; Security, in NW; ABJ-KD-KN expressways, in NC; Baro Port and many more. — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) January 19, 2019

I agree with @atiku. It is a presidential debate, not a candidacy debate. Without @MBuhari there, the whole thing is a charade. With respect, none of @obyezeks, @feladurotoye or @MoghaluKingsley is a force to reckon with in this election and they know it. #PresidentialDebate2019 — AbujaLawyer (@KelechiOparaku) January 19, 2019

There’s a reason why @atiku is trending and @mbuhari isn’t. There a reason why some of you feel disappointed that Atiku didn’t debate. We’ve moved past Buhari and we’re looking to a future with Atiku.#2019Debate pic.twitter.com/AmzYNJtkWz — Ose El Sudenih (@Papadonkee) January 19, 2019

I really wish our leaders will focus on what really matters, the country and people you want to lead to a better tomorrow deserve to hear from you too. Forget whoever decides not to show up, show up for Nigerians #PresidentialDebate2019 — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) January 19, 2019