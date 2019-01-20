Buhari and Atiku are the frontrunners

Nigerians have condemned the absence of the presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress, President Muhammadu Buhari and the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar at the presidential debate.

The debate organised by the Nigeria Elections Debate Group and the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria was held at the Congress Hall of the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, on Saturday.

Present at the debate were the presidential candidates of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria, Oby Ezekwesili; Alliance for New Nigeria, Fela Durotoye; and Young Progressives Party, Kingsley Moghalu.

Explaining the reason for not participating in the debate, Atiku blamed the absence of Buhari, saying it was unfair to attack a man, who was not present to defend himself.

Nigerians took to Twitter to blast the former vice-president’s decision to walk out on the debate as well as Buhari’s absence.

Most Twitter users blasted the duo for disrespecting the electorate, while some believed that Atiku could have taken advantage of Buhari’s absence to shine at the debate.

See reactions below:

