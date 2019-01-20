

The presidential candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Muhammadu Buhari, and the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar were absent at the presidential debate. The debate organised by the Nigeria Elections Debate Group and the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria was held at the Congress Hall of the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, on Saturday. Other listed candidates who attended the debate include the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria, Oby Ezekwesili; Alliance for New Nigeria, Fela Durotoye; and Young Progressives Party, Kingsley Moghalu.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council says the absence of President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential debate was due to the “busy and hectic official and campaign schedules” of its candidate. The APC Presidential Campaign Council also noted that Buhari had already attended an earlier debate on January 16, 2018, tagged ‘The Candidates’. Director of Strategic Communications of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Saturday.

The presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, refused to participate in the presidential debate after arriving at the venue, citing the absence of President Muhammadu Buhari. The debate organised by the Nigeria Elections Debate Group and the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria was held at the Congress Hall of the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, on Saturday. Although Atiku showed up at the venue after his return from the United States, the PDP candidate left without mounting the podium for the debate, adding that he regretted cutting short his trip to the United States to debate with Buhari.

Retired AVM Aliyu El-rufai, the elder brother of Kaduna State governor Nasir El-rufai is reported to have passed on today, Saturday. A statement by the governor’s spokesman, Samuel Aruwan, said the retired Air Vice Marshal died in the early hours of Saturday in Abuja. The deceased was born on Nov. 10, 1948 in Zaria, Kaduna State and was commissioned into the Nigerian Air Force in 1972.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) has started a two-day workshop for its Public Affairs officers (POAs) on how to detect and counter fake news on election-related matters. The training with the theme “Fake news, disinformation and Media Monitoring” was held in collaboration with the European Centre for Electoral Support (ECES) on Friday in Abuja.

The presidential candidates of the Alliance for New Democracy, Allied Congress Party of Nigeria, and Young Progressives Party have slammed President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party for missing the presidential debate. Obiageli Ezekwesili of ACPN, Kingsley Moghalu of YPP, and Fela Durotoye of ANN, who were at the presidential debate, said the absence of Buhari and Atiku from the debate showed that they and their parties have no regard for Nigerians and lack the answers to critical questions.

The presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Obiageli Ezekwesili, has promised to lift at least 80 million Nigerians out of poverty if elected President in the forthcoming election. Ezekwesili said this at the debate organised by the Nigeria Elections Debate Group (NEDG) and the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) in Abuja on Saturday.

The presidential candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Professor Kingsley Moghalu, says his administration will put an end to strikes by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) if he is elected President. Moghalu, who also vowed to be an education president, made the promise at the presidential debate organised by the Nigeria Elections Debate Group and the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria which was held at the Congress Hall of the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, on Saturday.

The presidential candidate of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), Fela Durotoye, says the appointment of service chiefs should be based on performance and not nepotism. The leadership expert and motivational speaker added that for security lapses to be fixed in Nigeria, the security agencies must be strengthened. Durotoye made these statement at the Nigeria Elections Debate Group (NEDG) and the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) presidential debate at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja on Saturday.

Arsenal breathed new life into the race for the Premier League’s top four with a 2-0 win over Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium. Goals from Alexandre Lacazette in the 14th minutes and Laurent Koscielny in the 39thy minutes handed the Gunners, who lost Hector Bellerin to a nasty looking injury in the second half, a victory which reduced the gap to fourth-placed Chelsea.

