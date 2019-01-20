The Head Pastor of the Latter Rain Assembly, Tunde Bakare, has admitted that it will be hard for Nigerians to die for the country in his “State of the Nation Address.”

Bakare said this on Sunday in Lagos where he noted that until the country begins to prioritise its citizens, Nigerians will not be ready to give their lives for the nation.

According to him, the Nigerian Army must be well-funded to fight insurgency in the country just as it must address issues of human rights abuse.

“We owe the memories of these soldiers a well-governed nation, a nation that is worth their sacrifice, because good governance is the soil upon which patriotism is nurtured, and a nation that is worth dying for must be worth living in,” Bakare said.

According to him, “I am of the considered opinion that the apathy of our war-weary soldiers46 transcends matters of conditions of service or the question of whose weapon is superior between the army and the terrorists.

“I believe that, more than any other factor, patriotic zeal, backed by transformational leadership, is the missing element in our nationbuilding experience.

“It is why, for instance, the underdog army led by George Washington defeated the established British Army in the American War of Independence.

Therefore, the real problem is the absence of a compelling enough reason to lay down one’s life for one’s country.

The pertinent question is: What kind of nation will the Nigerian soldier be willing to pay the ultimate price for, if need be, and what kind of nation do the Nigerian people deserve to live in?”