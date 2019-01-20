Nigeria Back To Military Days, Obasanjo In Renewed Attack On Buhari

Nigeria is now back to the military leadership days under President Muhammadu Buhari, according to a former president, Olusegun Obasanjo.

Obasanjo said this on Sunday at his residence in Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta in Ogun State.

According to Obasanjo, “today, another Abacha Era is here. The security institutions are being misused to fight all critics and opponents of Buhari and to derail our fledgling democracy.

“EFCC, Police, and Code of Conduct Tribunal are also being equally misused to deal with those Buhari sees as enemies for criticising him or as those who may not do his bidding in manipulating to election results.”

Obasanjo added that “Criticism, choice and being different are [an] inherent trademark of democracy.

“If democracy is derailed or aborted, anarchy and authoritarianism will automatically follow.

“Today, as in the day of Abacha, Nigerians must rise up and do what they did in the time of Abacha. Churches and Mosques prayed.

“International community stood by us Nigerians. I was a beneficiary and my life was saved.

“Well-meaning Nigerians took appropriate actions and made sacrifices, some supreme, some less than supreme but God had the final say and He took the ultimate action.”