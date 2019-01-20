Mr Eazi Reveals Why He Doesn't Own A Car

Nigerian famous singer and songwriter, Mr Eazi has revealed that he does not own a car of his but prefers to buy for others.

The “Leg Over” crooner said this in a recent interview with Saturday Beats, adding that he prefers to use the technological taxi app, Uber.

Encouraging the need for self-esteem, the singer advised that it must not be built on material things, rather on personal value.

“My first record deal offer from the UK was £356,000, I turned it down but at the time, I had done a tour and the total amount I earned was £12,500. I used the money to shoot the videos of some of my songs. I was left with £20; they were offering me £365,000, but I turned it down. The reason I did that was because my value was not dependent on what was in my account.

“Till today, I use Uber but I do not care and by the way, I don’t even pay for the ride because I was given Uber credit. But if you see me in the Uber vehicle and feel that Mr Eazi is poor, what is my business (with that)? For instance, everybody around me has cars, and besides, I buy cars for people. If it makes sense for me to use an Uber, why should I drive? Why would I pay about N100m for a car that I would probably drive just five times a year?

“There are better things to do with that money. In the short time I have spent on earth, I have made a lot of money. While I was into mining, I had so much money that I was living at a place that was a stone’s throw away from the airport in Accra and I was paying my rent in dollars.” He said.

He further advised that people must live their lives on the judgement of others, rather on their own belief, principle and system.