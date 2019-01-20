Lord Of Ajasa Breaks Silence Over Health Issues

Hospitalized indigenous rapper, Lord of Ajasa, stated that people, both within and outside the entertainment industry, had reached out to him.

Concise News had reported that he needed money to settle his bills due to diagnosed peptic ulcer he had.

However, in a chat with Sunday Scoop, Ajasa said a lot of people have reached out to him for assistance, adding that he can now get better treatment in a private hospital.

He said, “Right now, I am at a private hospital in Ikeja (Lagos). I wasn’t getting proper care at the General Hospital Ikorodu, Lagos, and since people have begun to support me, I can now afford to get treated at a better hospital.”

Speaking on his present condition, the “Le Fenu So” rapper said, “I was supposed to undergo surgery but the doctor said I’m improving; so, I may no longer need it. According to them, I have been responding well to treatment and I am getting much better.”