Arsenal breathed new life into the race for the Premier League’s top four with a 2-0 win over Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium.

Before kick-off Unai Emery conceded this was a must-win game if Arsenal were to secure a top-four finish this season and they responded with a clinical display against their London rivals.

Goals from Alexandre Lacazette in the 14th minutes and Laurent Koscielny in the 39thy minutes handed the Gunners, who lost Hector Bellerin to a nasty looking injury in the second half, a victory which reduced the gap to fourth-placed Chelsea.

Defeat now leaves Maurizio Sarri’s side, who had just one shot on target at the Emirates, looking over their shoulders with the Gunners and Manchester United three points off fourth.

Reacting Arsenal manager Unai Emery said: “Today, every circumstance came with us. The mentality was good. And we want to have the same mentality today at home and away – which we haven’t yet.”

Also speaking after the match, Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri said: “I have to say that I’m extremely angry, very angry indeed, because this defeat was due to our mentality more than anything else. We played against a team that was mentally far more determined that we were, and this is something I can’t accept.

“We had a similar issue in the league game at Tottenham. We spoke a great deal about that particular loss and our approach at the time. I spoke to the players, I thought that we had managed to overcome the issue. It seems to me that have an issue with having a sufficient amount of determination and being mentally solid. I’m not happy at all because I prefer to come into the press room and into the changing room to talk about the tactics and why we lost from a strategy point of view, but the fact of the matter is that it would appear that this group of players is extremely difficult to motivate.”