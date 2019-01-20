Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe both scored hat-tricks as rampant Paris Saint Germain stormed to a 9-0 victory over rock-bottom Guingamp in Ligue 1.

The win saw the runaway leaders emphatically avenge their shock Coupe de la Ligue quarter-final defeat at the hands of Guingamp 10 days ago, with Neymar (two) and Thomas Meunier also on the scoresheet.

The result also restores PSG’s 13-point advantage over second-placed Lille, who beat Amiens on Friday night, while Thomas Tuchel’s men also still boast two games in hand.

Guingamp upset the odds to knock five-time defending champions PSG out of the cup earlier this month, battling back from a Neymar opener to claim a 2-1 win at the Parc des Princes thanks to two penalties in the final nine minutes.

Neymar also put PSG ahead in this game, but there never looked any likelihood of a repeat scoreline, with Guingamp failing to record a single shot on target in the 90 minutes.

After hitting a free-kick over the bar, Neymar opened the scoring in the 11th minute after controlling a perfectly-weighted pass from Dani Alves on his chest, flicking the ball past a defender and firing home.

PSG were forced into a reshuffle when Julian Draxler replaced the injured Marco Verrati inside 20 minutes, but it did little to sway the momentum away from the home side.

Moments after almost making it 2-0, Mbappe struck his 15th league goal of the season after linking up with Neymar before beating goalkeeper Marc-Aurele Caillard.

Mbappe then made it 3-0 on the stroke of half-time after Cavani had blocked a clearance before setting up his team-mate.

Caillard made a good double save to deny Draxler from close range and Mbappe’s follow-up shot at the start of the second half, but he was soon picking the ball out of his net again.

Having seen strike partners Neymar and Mbappe add to their season tallies, Cavani got in on the action in the 59th minute when he turned in a Juan Bernat cross for his first of the night.

That put the destination of the three points beyond any doubt, but it was not the end of the nightmare for Guingamp – far from it.

Cavani added his second soon after, heading over Caillard, before Neymar doubled up himself to make it 6-0 in the 68th minute with a finish that beat Caillard and a sliding defender on the line.

Cavani wrapped up a 16-minute hat-trick after the referee overruled the linesman to adjudge Layvin Kurzawa, who provided the assist, to be onside following a review.

That was in the 75th minute and five minutes later Mbappe also completed his treble when he converted a Cavani cross.

The Uruguay international was also involved in PSG’s ninth and final goal, his blocked shot being turned home by substitute Meunier to complete the mauling.