On Sunday, a former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, has alleged that the President Muhammadu Buhari government will rig the 2019 elections.

Obasanjo said this in Abeokuta in an open letter to Buhari where he also claimed that the country is back to the days of military leadership.

According to him, Nigerians can no longer criticise the government as the Buhari administration use state agencies to clamp down on them.

Concise News brings you the five key things that Obasanjo said in his open letter to Buhari as seen below:

1. Inec, Buhari Will Rig 2019 Election

According to Obasanjo “The track record of the present INEC is fairly sordid and all men and women of goodwill and believers in a democracy must be prepared for the worst from INEC and their encouragers and how to get Nigeria out of the electoral morass that the Commission is driving us into.”

He added that “The labour of Nigerian democracy heroes must not be in vain. Some men of God would hold President Buhari to his word on free, fair, credible and peaceful elections.”

2. Buhari Is Incompetent, Leading Corrupt Govt

“It is no use, at this juncture, to keep lamenting about the failure, incompetence, divisiveness, nepotism, encouragement and condonation of corruption by Buhari administration as there is neither redeeming feature nor personality to salvage the situation within that hierarchy,” Obasanjo added.

“You cannot give what you don’t have.”

3. Judiciary Under Threat In Nigeria

Part of the letter read that: “President Buhari and his hatchet men in the coming election think that the judiciary must be primed in their favour.

“Hence, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Samuel Nkanu Onnoghen, has been harassed and prosecuted for non-declaration of his assets without following the Constitution and the law, just to make him conform or set him aside for a Buhari man to take over or act, as President Buhari and his people believe no stone should be left unturned to rig Buhari in.”

4. Buhari Is Insincere, Deceiving Nigerians

Another thing Obasanjo said it that “Buhari has succeeded in deceiving us the first time and we will be fools to allow ourselves to be deceived the second time.

“Buba Galadima, who knows Buhari very well as a confidant and National Secretary of Congress for Progressive Change, CPC, the Buhari’s party before it joined in forming All Progressives Congress, APC, has warned us this time around that no matter what he promises, he cannot change his character and attitude.”

5. Nigeria Divided Under Buhari’s Government

“Buhari was the leader of the party. Bola Tinubu’s statement about Muhammadu Buhari in 2003 is fairly prophetic, “Muhammadu Buhari is an agent of destabilisation, ethnic bigot and religious fanatic who, if given the chance, would ensure the disintegration of the country. His ethnocentrism would jeopardise Nigeria’s national unity,” he noted.

“Junaid Mohammed was eloquent on the issue of nepotism. But if as we were told that Buhari is nepotic because he does not trust others, why should others trust him to continue to put their fate and life in his hand.

“Trust begets trust. They cannot be trusted for ‘sensitive’ appointment but they can be sent out to campaign for his re-election. Who is fooling who?”