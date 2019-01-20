English Premier League

Unai Emery’s Arsenal moved to within three points of Chelsea to keep their Premier League’s top four alive with a 2-0 win over Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Before kick-off, Emery conceded this was a must-win game if Arsenal were to secure a top-four finish this season and they responded with a clinical display against their London rivals.

Advertise With Us

Goals from Alexandre Lacazette (14) and Laurent Koscielny (39) handed the Gunners, who lost Hector Bellerin to a nasty looking injury in the second half, a victory which reduced the gap to fourth-placed Chelsea.

Defeat now leaves Maurizio Sarri’s side, who had just one shot on target at the Emirates, looking over their shoulders with the Gunners and Manchester United three points off fourth.

TEAMS P GD PTS
1 LIVERPOOL 23 41 60
2 MANCHESTER CITY 22 42 53
3 TOTTENHAM 22 24 48
4 CHELSEA 23 21 47
5 ARSENAL 23 16 44
6 MANCHESTER UNITED 23 13 46
7 WATFORD 23 0 33
8 WOLVES 23 -4 32
9 LEICESTER 23 0 31
10 WEST HAM 23 -4 31
11 EVERTON 23 1 30
12 BOURNEMOUTH 23 -9 30
13 BRIGHTON 23 -7 26
14 CRYSTAL PALACE 23 -9 22
15 SOUTHAMPTON 23 -15 22
16 BURNLEY 23 -20 22
17 NEWCASTLE 23 -12 21
18 CARDIFF 23 -25 19
19 FULHAM 22 -29 14
20 HUDDERSFIELD 22 -24 11

RELATED NEWSMORE FROM AUTHOR