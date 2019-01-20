Unai Emery’s Arsenal moved to within three points of Chelsea to keep their Premier League’s top four alive with a 2-0 win over Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Before kick-off, Emery conceded this was a must-win game if Arsenal were to secure a top-four finish this season and they responded with a clinical display against their London rivals.

Goals from Alexandre Lacazette (14) and Laurent Koscielny (39) handed the Gunners, who lost Hector Bellerin to a nasty looking injury in the second half, a victory which reduced the gap to fourth-placed Chelsea.

Defeat now leaves Maurizio Sarri’s side, who had just one shot on target at the Emirates, looking over their shoulders with the Gunners and Manchester United three points off fourth.