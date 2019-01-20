Don’t Kill Buhari - Secondus Pleads With APC

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) to allow President Muhammadu Buhari Rest.

Secondus said this while inaugurating the 27 presidential campaign committees of the PDP.

The chairman also warned the “the cabal” not to kill the president with work, adding that he was of age and tired for the office.

He said, “For selfish reasons, these power grabbers are putting undue pressure on the president even as it’s evident that he can no longer cope. There is no way this president can cope, given what we are witnessing and added to the incompetence in leadership Nigerians have been seeing in the last three years.

“Twenty-nine days to the presidential election, the elements in the APC and the cabal in the presidency are planning to cause chaos in the country with all manner of things, including arresting and framing of members of the opposition with strange charges.

“First, it was Senator Dino Melaye, Deji Adeyanju and lately, the Chief Justice of Nigeria. Nigeria is distress now and is sliding into a state of chaos. This is not a usual time for the country. We need serious prayer.

“The cabal is over-working the president even when it is apparent that the man has no capacity to go on. They are not allowing him to rest. Do they want to kill him?

“Look at the incident that happened in Lokoja, Kogi State, on Wednesday and that of Warri, Delta State, on Thursday at the party’s rallies. At the Warri rally, the president was given the flag of the party to hand it over to the Delta State gubernatorial candidate of the party. While handing it over to the standard-bearer, he addressed him as the presidential candidate of the party. Even when he was quickly corrected, he still made mistake”