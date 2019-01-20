China Invitational: Super Falcons Bash Romania, Win Bronze

The Super Falcons of Nigeria on Saturday bashed Romania 4-1 in their second game at the China Invitational Four-Nation tournament.

Nigeria had last week lost their first match of the encounter, 3-0, to China.

Thomas Dennerby’s side, with the win, have now clinched the third position in the competition.

Chiwendu Ihezuo put the West Africans ahead in the 44-minute with the Europeans leveling things up just 10 minutes later.

However, Onome Ebi scored in the 63rd minute to restore Nigeria’s lead as Rita Chikwelu added a goal in the 68th minute.

It was not yet over with Ini Umotong’ 83rd minute giving the African champions a comfortable win over the Europeans.

China will take on South Korea in the final of the competition.

Nigeria will play in Group A of the 2019 Fifa Women’s World Cup alongside France, Norway, and South Korea.

Late last year, the team won its 9th African Women’s Cup of Nations crown after sweating out a 4-3 penalty shootout win over South Africa in Ghana.