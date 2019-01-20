The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Channels Media Group, John Momoh, has left his position as Chairman of the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON).

Acting Chairman of BON, Godfrey Ohuabunwa, made this known at the presidential debate organised by the Nigeria Elections Debate Group (NEDG) and the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) on Saturday.

Officially announcing his new position, Ohuabunwa said: “I want to let you know that John Momoh has just left as the Chairman of BON and I am the newest chairman of BON.”

Ohuabunwa is currently the Group Managing Director at Gospell Digital Technology.

Momoh, who is of Etsakọ extraction in Edo State, was brought up in Lagos State, south-west Nigeria.

Over the past decades, he has built a commercial satellite television station with a reputable integrity in a country where the media sector is tainted by corruption.

Momoh graduated from the University of Lagos with a bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication and a master’s degree in International Law and Diplomacy.

In June 2013, Momoh received the Lagos Business School’s Distinguished Alumni Award.

He has a professional Diploma from the UK’s Thomson Foundation, an alumnus of University of Lagos, Lagos Business School, and Harvard Business School, and is Fellow of the Nigerian Guild of Editors and the Nigerian Institute of Journalism.

Prior to starting Channels Television, which he founded in 1995, John worked variously as a news anchor, senior reporter and senior producer for Nigeria’s National Radio and Television Stations, Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria and the Nigerian Television Authority.