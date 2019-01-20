The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has reiterated the stance that member of the group will not vote in 2019.

Kanu said this in his latest broadcast on Saturday where he noted that every “Biafran” will not take part in February’s general elections in the country.

The Abia-born made is leading a secessionist group and has repeatedly said the only condition for members of the group to vote is if the federal government yields to their request.

Concise News understands that Kanu who is in exile in Israel said the Nigerian government must conduct a referendum for the Igbos to determine whether they want to be part of Nigeria or not.

And in his latest broadcast, the IPOB leader also revealed that the members of the group will mobilize to vote out Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State and other leaders in Abia.

He described Umahi and Okezie Ikpeazu of Ebonyi State as “enemies of Biafra” who must be voted out of power.

“Because we said we are not going to vote doesn’t mean we can’t mobilise to have you voted out,” Kanu said.

“That’s what will happen in Abia and Ebonyi. Perhaps if we keep quiet all the time, they’ll think, since they’re not going to vote does it really matter?

“But we have a very special programme for Abia and Ebonyi. They’ll find it difficult.

“The day people will realise the damage people like Umahi are doing to our people, they will understand why we must get rid of them in the corridors of power.”

You can listen to the full audio broadcast of Nnamdi Kanu in this place.