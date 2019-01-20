Biafra: Moghalu Unveils Plan To End Nnamdi Kanu's Agitations

The presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Kingsley Moghalu, has revealed that he will have an all-inclusive government to curb Biafra agitations.

Moghalu said this on Saturday during the 2019 presidential debate held in Abuja.

According to him, the Biafra agitation is a product of neglect and people feeling no sense of belonging as Nigerians.

He noted that the Igbos have always felt marginalised in the country and thus their never-ending agitation for secession.

In addition, he lamented that a huge percentage of the security chiefs come from a particular section of the country.

“If every Nigerian is given a sense of belonging,” Moghalu said, “federating nationalities won’t be agitating for Biafra and separation from Nigeria.”

Concise News understands that the leader of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, is at the forefront of the campaign for an independent state of Biafra.

Kanu had also called for a boycott of the 2019 elections to press home for a referendum for Igbos.