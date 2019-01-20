The Igbo cultural group, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has called on the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to call off its ongoing strike action.

Ohanaeze made the call on Saturday via its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Chuks Ibegbu.

According to Ibegbu, the strike action is a dent on the country’s educational system.

“Two wrongs can’t make a right, they must not always insist that things are done their way. Look at most Nigerians now move there for their university, they are moving to other countries like Uganda, even Rwanda, can you imagine? Because of stability in their education system,” he told Daily Post.

“But here, it’s either one strike today or tomorrow and they fail to understand that there are other sub-sectors of the economy facing one challenge or the other and not only ASUU, so when we want to approach them to find a solution to Nigeria’s problems it should be holistic.

“It shouldn’t be ASUU and NASU just asking for salary increment and allowances, how many of them carry out research, go to some of these colleges of technologies abroad, they carry out researches.

“But here if you give some of these professors money for research, they will eat it, you will see them gallivanting all over the world, buying cars and other things.”

According to him, “some of their demands are genuine but some are frivolous because they are not considering other Nigerians that are suffering, they are only thinking of themselves.

“ASUU need to sit down and work out a road map to make our universities functional and productive to the society.

“They should produce an education road map and ensure that the right people are in government so that those ideals they are looking for would be implemented, they should not be part of the problem.

“They should organise themselves and vote out hoodlums in government so that we will have responsible people in government and when responsible people are in government, their agitations will be looked into.”

According to him, “Election is less than a month time, they should call off the strike, organise themselves and vote out irresponsible government at all levels and once they do that, we will have a responsible government.

“ASUU should call off the strike and ensure that they and their students vote people that will bring in educational efficiency politically, they should call off the strike.”