Asuu Strike: FG To Resume Talks With Union On Monday

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (Asuu) will resume its negotiations with the federal government on Monday over the current strike by the union.

Asuu had late last year embarked on a strike to press home demands for more funding and other issues by the federal government.

The duo has been in talks over time but there has been no result thus far.

However, the National President of ASUU, Biodun Ogunyemi, has revealed that the union and the government will be meeting on Monday.

“I’ am afraid nothing new. I understand they will be meeting us on Monday,” Ogunyemi told Punch.

“Let’s wait and see if they take a reasonable step; it will determine our next line of action. Until then, let’s wait and see.”

Last week, the Asuu leader had said: “Last year, they promised to release the funds but they did not until November when the strike began.

“Our members are saying they do not want promises again; what they want is action, implementation or disbursement of funds.

“The government must act in a way to convince the union that the agreement has not been set aside.

“To show that the government has not set aside the agreement, they should release one tranche.”