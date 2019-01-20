The National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Malam Lanre Issa- Onilu, says that former President Olusegun Obasanjo is being haunted by his past.

He stated this at a news conference on Sunday in Abuja while reacting to allegations by Obasanjo that the APC-led Federal Government had concluded plans with the Independent National Electoral Commission to rig the coming elections.

“For eight years of Obasanjo in office, all the elections he held, infact, government policies were determined by whatever mood he found himself.

“All the institutions of government were brought under his wings and what he did for those eight years is what is haunting him.

“ He cannot imagine that a government will allow INEC the statuary independence that it has.

“We have had 93 elections or more since APC came to power, and you can be sure that all those elections were conducted without government interference.

“We can understand where the former president is coming from, his past is haunting him, he imagines that perhaps the way he did it is the same way we will do it,” Issa-Onilu said.

He added that the APC-led Federal Government had always allowed institutions to fulfill their mandates without interference.

With reference to the 2003 and 2007 general elections held under Obasanjo`s watch, he said they were nothing to write home about.

He gave an assurance that under the APC government, votes would count in the coming general elections, assuring that the polls would be free, fair and credible.