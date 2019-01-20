The Head Pastor, Latter Rain Assembly, Tunde Bakare, has said the presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Oby Ezekwesili, gives him “hope.”

Bakare said this on Sunday while delivering his “State of the Nation Address” in his church in Lagos, Nigeria.

According to him, many candidates are jostling for the country’s number one position but the Ezekwesili candidacy gives him hope for the future.

“However, of the new breed seeking to disrupt the political space, none gives me as much hope for the near future as does my sister, Obiageli ‘Oby’ Ezekwesili, of Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), whose candidacy I shared publicly several days before her official

announcement,” he said.

“Her brilliance, experience, sacrificial service to our nation, antecedents at championing and executing pro-people and progood governance reforms, compassionate yet dogged belief in the Nigerian potential, and her faith in the God-ordained plan for Nigeria, are unmatched by any of the other new breed candidates.

“I salute her for jumping into the fray despite her seemingly limited chances and, as I have said to her in times past, come what may, one day, and that day will come soon, we will fix this nation.”

He added that: “One thing is very clear in my mind: with her candidacy, no Nigerian can reasonably say after the election that there was no credible alternative to the status quo in

2019.”