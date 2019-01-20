Senator Shehu Sani has mocked the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Muhammadu Buhari for not showing up in the 2019 presidential debate.

Sani also noted that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar had to leave the venue of the debate because Buhari was not around.

Concise News understands that Atiku was at the venue of the 2019 debate but could not take part because Buhari was not around.

And Sani who represents Kaduna Central in a tweet in pidgin English, mocked the APC threatened to arrest Atiku once he returns from the US.

“Una dey call am Tif man,una don dey brag say if the man come back una go catcham,the man come back run to debate & una no show face;Him ma as he enter debate room,open curtain & see three debaters with handcuffs,he just take style do micheal jackson back slide and pick race,” the lawmaker wrote.