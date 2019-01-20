A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has said President Muhammadu Buhari had shown signs that he won’t take part in the presidential debate.

Buhari who is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were both absent at the debate.

Atiku was at the venue of the debate but could not participate due to Buhari’s absence.

While reacting to the development, Omokri said Buhari’s gaffe in Warri during the APC presidential rally last week, was a sign that he (Buhari) was chickening out the #2019Debate.

In a tweet, he said: “When @MBuhari handed over the Presidential flag of the @OfficialAPCNg to Great Ogboru 2 days ago, we did not know that they was a sign that he was chickening out of the #2019Debate.

“What excuse does the President have for not showing. He could have asked Ogboru to represent him.”

Concise News reported that Atiku has challenged Buhari to pick a date and venue for another debate among contenders for the presidential seat during the 2019 elections.