President Muhammadu Buhari avoided the 2019 presidential debate to avert humiliation, according to the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP).

Buhari and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, were not present at the 2019 debate.

Atiku had declined taking part in the debate due to Buhari’s absence at the event held in Abuja on Saturday.

In a reaction to the development, the spokesperson of the coalition, Imo Ugochinyere, revealed that Buhari was frightened by the debate.

According to Ugochineyere, “the candidate of Nigerians for the election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, flew over 16 hours all the way from the United States of America and got to the venue of the debate just to keep his word to Nigerians that he was ready to debate with President Buhari only for the President to run away.

“We reiterate our earlier position that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is ready and willing to debate with President Buhari any day, any time even if President Buhari is the one that will set the questions and choose the venue.”

He admitted that: “Our challenge will provide Nigerians the rare opportunity to assess the intellectual incapacity and verify the hollowness and lack of depth of the president and his thought process.

“The CUPP is in support of the position of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar not to participate in the debate in the absence of the President who is the main challenger of Alhaji Atiku in the 2019 Presidential election.

“We await President Buhari to accept this Atiku Challenge or hide his face in shame!”