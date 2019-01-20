2019 Debate: Buhari A Coward Suffering God's Punishment - FFK

A former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has described President Muhammadu Buhari as a “coward” following his absence at the presidential debate on Saturday.

Buhari was absent from the debate held in Abuja due to his tight schedule.

This development also led to the main opposition candidate, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) missing the event.

While reacting to the development, Fani-Kayode said Buhari has lost his mind and is unfit to lead the country.

“It’s a pity that the two leading candidates did not participate in the presidential debate this evening,” he tweeted.

“Buhari is nothing but a coward. He is running scared because he is incapable of expressing himself let alone understanding the issues or defending his record in office.

“I missed the Presidential debate because of my busy schedule”-Buhari. Not true. You missed the Presidential debate because you are weak and cowardly and because you are no longer in control of your mental and physical faculties.

“You missed the Pres. debate because you have lost your mind and memory and you cannot take ten steps without stumbling or falling.

“You missed the Pres. debate because the organisers wouldn’t allow your Vice Pres. to stand next to you on the podium and help you to answer the questions.

“You missed the Pres. debate because you are a shadow of your former self and because you are now a pitiful sight.”

According to him, Buhari “missed the Pres. debate because you look blankly and vacantly into the air when u are asked simple questions and you drawl and drool spittle from both sides of your mouth when u answer them.

“You missed the Pres. debate because you are utterly deluded, you are out of touch with reality, you are completely senile and you are suffering from an advanced and irretrievable stage of dementia.

“You missed the Presidential debate because you don’t know where you are you don’t know what you do, you don’t know where you live, you don’t know what date it is, you don’t know which party you are in, you don’t know which office you hold, you don’t know which position you are contesting for and you don’t know which country you are leading.

“You missed the Presidential debate because u are suffering God’s judgement for your cruel ways.

“You missed the Presidential debate because your handlers know that you are not fit to be President and they didn’t want you to display your vegetative state and degenerated condition before Nigerians.”