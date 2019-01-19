Presidential Debate: Atiku Leaves US For Nigeria

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has taken off from the United States of America for Nigeria ahead of the presidential debate.

Atiku visited the United States for the first time after almost 13 years.

During his stay, Atiku had a roundtable with the US Chamber of Commerce where he shared his plan to get Nigeria working again.

He is expected to land in Abuja, the nation’s capital, in time for the televised presidential debate scheduled for 7pm Nigerian time.

The PDP presidential flagbearer, however, has threatened not to attend the debate should President Muhammadu Buhari fail to attend.

He made the threat in a reaction to a statement credited to the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay, who said that Buhari will not debate with political dwarfs.

Reacting to Sagay’s statement, Atiku, speaking through the Spokesman of the Atiku Campaign Organisation, Kassim Afegbua, said he would only attend the debate on the condition that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, President Muhammadu Buhari will also be on ground.

He condemned Sagay for making such a statement, saying the erudite professor has become a turncoat academic.

He said, “When you realised that a supposed law professor like Itse Sagay now talks with tongue in cheek, you easily know that societal values and morality have become debased.

“When you realised that he once taught in the University, then the senility of his intellect has attained double jeopardy.

“Itse Sagay has not only become a turncoat academic but one whose sight invokes pity, sympathy and empathy. How can APC presidential candidate who has been fighting ‘battles’ with his WASC consider others who are duly qualified and well read as dwarfs?

“Does it not suggest that something is amiss somewhere?

“Who is actually a dwarf here? Is it a presidential candidate running away from debate or one who is challenging the other to a debate?

“Didn’t you see them packaging a phoney debate for him where he would have studied the questions and answers and regurgitate them to the best of what would have been prepared for him?

“If the APC presidential candidate is not presenting himself for debate, we will not allow our presidential candidate to attend any debate. But if APC candidate is ready to engage our candidate, he is ready and prepared for him.”