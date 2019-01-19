

Good morning Nigeria and welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines today, Saturday, Jan. 19th.

The Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, will be questioned on his return from the U.S. over his alleged role in the collapse of former Bank PHB, the Federal Government has said. The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, made the allegation in Abuja on Friday, saying that the former Vice-President benefited from N156 million ‘slush funds.’

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has rubbished the allegations regarding his involvement in the collapse of Bank PHB. The former vice-president made this known in a statement signed by his Media Adviser, Phrank Shaibu on Friday. He also spoke about his visit to the United States, saying, “Federal Government should bury its head in shame having failed to stop me from travelling to the US”.

A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has told the Buhari Campaign Organization spokesman, Festus Keyamo to hide his “head in shame.” Omokri made the statement in a reaction to the visit of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to the US. Keyamo had dared Atiku to visit the US over allegations of corruption.

The All Progressive Congress (APC), US chapter, has said the visit of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, does not absolve him of corruption. Concise News understands that Atiku on Thursday visited the US following reports that he is wanted in Donald Trump’s country over corruption allegations. However, a statement by the Chairman of the APC, the US chapter, noted that Atiku has a questionable character.

Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai has criticised his South-South counterparts for backing the CJN Walter Onneghen after admitting the errors in the assets declaration forms he submitted to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB). He advised CJN Walter Onnoghen to step down. El-Rufai said it was complimentary for President Buhari to have had no knowledge of the CJN was being investigated by the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has set up various standing committees comprising over 2,000 members. The announcement was made by the Office of the Special Adviser, Youths And Support Groups to the former Vice President. The list contains some names of prominent Nollywood actors, including Jim Iyke, Richard Mofe-Damijo and Kannywood Superstar, Sani Danja.

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday granted bail to Senator Dino Melaye, representing Kogi West senatorial district in the National Assembly. The presiding judge, Justice Yusuf Halilu, granted Dino Melaye bail on health ground as he cannot be arraigned on the stretcher or on his hospital bed. Dino was told to bring three sureties, one of which must be a clerk of the National Assembly.

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) on Friday said it has uncovered a plot by the Federal Government to arrest the embattled Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, on Tuesday. The spokesperson of the Coalition which is made up some major opposition political parties in the country, Imo Ugochinyere, disclosed this at a press conference in Abuja.

Suspected political thugs have reportedly attacked the convoy of the wife of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, on Friday at Sarkin Sasa house in Ojoo area of Ibadan, Oyo State. Concise News gathered that Titi Abubakar had arrived in the city two days ago to solicit support for her husband’s presidential bid. According to reports, she had had a fruitful discussion with Sarkin Sasa and the Hausa community in the area when the hoodlums attacked her convoy.

The Arsenal vs Chelsea match on Saturday will be, as usual, a tough battle in an English Premier League (EPL) as both teams fight to make it to the Champions League. The Blues are six points ahead of Arsenal in the league table with the Gunners desperately seeking to finish in a Champions League spot.

That's the roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning.