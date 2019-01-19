Retired AVM Aliyu El-rufai, the elder brother of Kaduna State governor Nasir El-rufai is reported to have passed on today, Saturday.

A statement by the governor’s spokesman, Samuel Aruwan, said the retired Air Vice Marshal died in the early hours of Saturday in Abuja.

The deceased was born on Nov. 10, 1948 in Zaria, Kaduna State and was commissioned into the Nigerian Air Force in 1972.

Aliyu retired from the Air Force in 2002 at the rank of Air Vice Marshall after a meritorious military career.

He is survived by his wife, Hajiya Safiya Rufai, six children, brothers and sisters, including Gov. El-Rufai and Alhaji Bashir Ahmad El-Rufai.

The burial prayer is scheduled to hold at the Sultan Bello Mosque, Ungwan Sarki, Kaduna State by 4pm.

Concise News earlier reported that the mourning Gov. Nasir el-Rufai had said that he is aware that 67 per cent of Christians in Southern Kaduna will not vote for him in the governorship election even if he picks the Pope as his running mate.

The embattled governor has come under intense pressure and criticism in recent times for the Muslim/Muslim ticket he’s presenting in his re-election bid in a state with almost equal population of Muslims and Christians.