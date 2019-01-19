The presidential candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Muhammadu Buhari, and the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar were absent at the presidential debate.

The debate organised by the Nigeria Elections Debate Group and the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria was held at the Congress Hall of the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, on Saturday.

Other listed candidates who attended the debate include the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria, Oby Ezekwesili; Alliance for New Nigeria, Fela Durotoye; and Young Progressives Party, Kingsley Moghalu.

Less than two hours to the commencement of the debate, the President’s Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmed, had tweeted that Buhari was in Jos, Plateau State, where he was campaigning for his re-election.

Before then, the President had commissioned the Baro Inland Water Port in Niger State, after which he also attended the APC Presidential Campaign Rally at Minna Trade Fair Complex. He left for Jos afterwards.

Meanwhile, the PDP candidate arrived in Abuja on Saturday, after his two-day visit to the US.

Upon his arrival, the former vice-president said he was going to refresh and head for the debate.

However, as of the time the debate, started, Atiku was absent.