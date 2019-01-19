The presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, refused to participate in the presidential debate after arriving at the venue, citing the absence of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The debate organised by the Nigeria Elections Debate Group and the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria was held at the Congress Hall of the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, on Saturday.

Although Atiku showed up at the venue after his return from the United States, the PDP candidate left without mounting the podium for the debate, adding that he regretted cutting short his trip to the United States to debate with Buhari.

Buhari, who was also invited did not show up at all, leaving only presidential candidates of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Oby Ezekwesili; Alliance for New Democracy (ANN), Fela Durotoye; All Progressives Congress (APC), Muhammadu Buhari; and Young Progressives Party (YPP), Kingsley Moghalu, to debate.

In a series of tweet after his departure, Atiku blamed President Buhari’s absence for his decision to leave.

He said, “We came here for a Presidential debate, not a candidacy debate, and I, Atiku Abubakar, cannot challenge or question an administration where the man at the helms of the affairs of the nation is not present to defend himself or his policies. After all, you cannot shave a man’s head in his absence.

“I do not believe in attacking a man who is NOT here to defend himself. As a leader and former vice president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, let me first apologise to all Nigerians, my fellow candidates and the moderator for the APC Presidential Candidates absence in this debate. His non-appearance is a slight on ALL of us and our democracy.

“Secondly, with all due respect to my fellow candidates, Fela Durotoye, Oby Ezekwesili, Kingsley Moghalu and to the moderator and with all apologies to my Fellow Nigerians here and at home expecting an interesting debate, I regret that I will not be able to go on with this debate due to President Buhari’s absence.

“I, however, challenge the President Buhari to choose a date and time for a debate where he will be present and I will be there, hopefully with the other candidates as well.

Thank you and God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

